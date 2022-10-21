8th Circ. Pauses Biden's Student Debt Relief Program

By Lauren Berg (October 21, 2022, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The Eight Circuit on Friday granted an emergency motion by six Republican-led states to temporarily pause President Joe Biden's student debt relief program while they appeal the dismissal of their challenge by a Missouri federal judge, who found they don't have standing to sue....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS