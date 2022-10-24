Blue Cross Says Amended Monopoly Suit Lists Old Claims

By Danielle Ferguson (October 24, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is asking a federal judge to dismiss state claims from a group of anesthesiologists that allege the insurance company schemed to control the anesthesiology market, saying the group uses arguments the court already dismissed as a vehicle for state allegations that still don't show BCBS acted with malice....

