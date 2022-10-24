SFO Targets Up To 11 Glencore Employees In Bribery Probe

By Richard Crump (October 24, 2022, 7:58 PM BST) -- Britain's Serious Fraud Office could be investigating up to 11 former Glencore employees as part of its bribery probe into the commodities giant, a lawyer for the U.K. anti-fraud watchdog said at a London court on Monday ahead of the company's sentencing hearing next month....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS