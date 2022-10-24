How GCs Must Play 'Quarterback' In Carrying Out ESG

By Michele Gorman (October 24, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- As the stakes continue to rise for companies to stay true to their stated environmental, social and governance values, in-house counsel must help establish an approach and identify colleagues who can carry out those promises — with general counsel often acting as "quarterback," according to a Monday panel....

