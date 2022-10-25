Credit Suisse To Avoid French Laundering Charges For €238M

By Kevin Pinner and Alex Davidson (October 24, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Credit Suisse has agreed to pay €238 million ($235 million) to the French government to settle possible charges of aggravated tax fraud laundering and illegal solicitation of clients, the country's National Financial Prosecutor's Office confirmed to Law360 on Monday....

