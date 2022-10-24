Thomas Temporarily Shields Graham From Election Probe

By Jimmy Hoover (October 24, 2022, 2:01 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday temporarily paused a district court order requiring Sen. Lindsey Graham, R.-Ga., to testify before a Georgia grand jury about his contacts with state officials following the 2020 presidential election. The administrative stay will remain in place until the full court can weigh in on the South Carolina lawmaker's emergency appeal....

