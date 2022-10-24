Pa. Committee Report Faults Philly DA's 'Progressive Policies'

By Matthew Santoni (October 24, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania House committee investigating Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner issued an interim report Monday criticizing his "progressive policies," but did not yet say whether lawmakers should move ahead with impeaching him....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS