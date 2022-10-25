Sidney Powell Fights Dominion's Fox Document Demands

By Leslie A. Pappas (October 25, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Lawyer Sidney Powell has challenged Dominion Voting Systems' request for a court order to compel her to produce documents for its Delaware defamation suit against Fox News Network LLC, arguing that the documents are already on the way and that Dominion should pay for making the unnecessary demand....

