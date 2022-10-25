Legal Team Diversity Is Good Business, Attys Agree

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 24, 2022, 11:20 PM EDT) -- A push from companies and some judges to see more diverse legal teams means that including women, people of color and those with varied backgrounds is not only the right thing to do, it's smart, said lawyers at an ethics in complex litigation conference Saturday in San Francisco....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS