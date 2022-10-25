IG Group Begins Second Tranche Of £150M Share Buyback

By Dawood Fakhir (October 25, 2022, 4:34 PM BST) -- IG Group Holdings PLC said Tuesday that it is buying back up to £75 million ($85 million) of its stock in the second tranche of a £150 million program to reduce the number of its shares in the market, guided by Linklaters LLP....

