2 Firms Guide $208M Peoples Bancorp Merger With Ky. Lender

By Katryna Perera (October 25, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Peoples Bancorp Inc., a community bank based out of Ohio, said Tuesday it had entered into a $208.2 million definitive, all-stock merger agreement with Limestone Bancorp Inc., under which Limestone will merge into Peoples' wholly owned subsidiary Peoples Bank, in a deal guided by Dinsmore & Shohl LLP and Wyatt Tarrant & Combs LLP....

