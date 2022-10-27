Mistrial Declared In Idaho Law Professor's Bias Trial

By Cara Salvatore (October 27, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a University of Idaho College of Law professor who said that despite exceptional scholarship and teaching evaluations she was subjected to a yearslong pattern of race and gender discrimination covering everything from her teaching load to being ignored for open dean positions, according to court records....

