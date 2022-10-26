FDA 'Healthy' Proposal Is Missed Opportunity For Novel Foods

By Amaru Sanchez and Ann Begley (October 26, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- After several years in the making, on Sept. 29, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the proposed rule to update the definition of the implied nutrient content claim "healthy," to be consistent with current nutrition science and the most recent U.S. dietary guidelines.[1]...

