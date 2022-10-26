Apotex, Slayback Beat Lymphoma Drug Patent Suit In Del.

By Jasmin Jackson (October 26, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge cleared pharmaceutical companies Apotex and Slayback of patent infringement claims lodged by the maker of cancer drug Belrapzo over their new drug applications, ruling that the disputed products don't meet the "ready to use" limitation in the patent....

