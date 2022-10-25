Capital One Can't Escape White Ex-Worker's Race Bias Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (October 25, 2022, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Capital One must face a white former employee's claims that she was subject to racial bias because she was treated differently than other workers and experienced a hostile work environment while employed by the company in north Louisiana, a Shreveport federal judge said Tuesday, although he trimmed a retaliation claim from the ex-worker's suit....

