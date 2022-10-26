Private Equity Biz To Sell American Unit Of FirstGroup

By Dawood Fakhir (October 26, 2022, 2:21 PM BST) -- Transport company FirstGroup PLC said on Wednesday that funds related to private equity firm EQT have sold its American transportation subsidiary First Transit for an undisclosed amount, generating $85 million of proceeds for the transport group....

