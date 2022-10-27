Compliance And Regs Driving Up VC, PE Legal Expenses

By Adrian Cruz (October 27, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- In-house lawyers for private equity and venture capital firms say legal spending at their companies has gone up this year and they expect that trend to continue, according to a recent survey commissioned by legal spending analytics platform Apperio....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS