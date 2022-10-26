NC Justices Told Bank Must Face Fraud Suit Over Foiled Loan

By Hayley Fowler (October 26, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A hotel developer wants to revive its lawsuit accusing a North Carolina bank of withholding information during their loan negotiations, asking the state's highest court to decide whether a formal loan agreement must be in place for a lender to face fraud claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS