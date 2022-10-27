Treasury Opens Foreign Alcohol Producer Registering System

By Anna Scott Farrell (October 27, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury launched an online registration system for foreign producers of alcohol hoping to take advantage of tax cuts for U.S. importers, part of an overhaul of alcohol-related tax breaks signed into law in 2020....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS