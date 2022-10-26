Ohio Judge Says Data Loss Is Intangible, Citing COVID Cases

By Elizabeth Daley (October 26, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal court sided with an insurer Wednesday, tossing an information technology company's case for lost data coverage, comparing it to COVID-19 insurance suits in which courts found that damage to businesses was intangible and thus not covered....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS