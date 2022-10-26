Veolia Exec To Be Deposed Over Alleged Flint Juror Targeting

By Cara Salvatore (October 26, 2022, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Veolia North America LLC communications executive must be deposed in the wake of allegations that the company geotargeted the jury pool for last summer's Flint water bellwether trial with ads for its VeoliaFlintFacts website, a judge ordered Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS