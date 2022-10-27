Law Firm Can Arbitrate Claim Microsoft Locked Its Client Files

By Matt Perez (October 27, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A Texas criminal defense firm can arbitrate its claims that Microsoft Corp. wrongfully locked it out of its OneDrive account and blocked access to client files just weeks before pending trials, a Houston appeals court ruled in reversing a trial court order....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS