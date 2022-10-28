GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Michele Gorman (October 28, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- In-house counsel for private equity and venture capital firms said they expect legal spending at their companies to continue increasing, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission finalized a rule that will require certain executives to return bonuses in the event of a later-discovered accounting error....

