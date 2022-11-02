Less Than 10% Of Patent Trial Teams Are Led By Women

By Ryan Davis (November 2, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Even amid increased attention to gender disparities in the legal profession, the percentage of first chair trial lawyers in patent cases who are women increased only slightly from 2010 to 2019 and remains at less than 10%, a new analysis has found....

