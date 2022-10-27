CFTC Commish Likens Crypto Risks To 2008 Financial Crisis

By Sarah Jarvis (October 27, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A Commodity Futures Trading Commission member and former special inspector general for the Troubled Asset Relief Program has warned cryptocurrency markets may pose risks to the financial system similarly to the assets that caused the 2008 financial crisis, yet regulators are hampered by a lack of authority to monitor for such risks....

