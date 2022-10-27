DOI, BLM Sued Over Reupping Trump-Era Oil And Gas Leases

By Madeline Lyskawa (October 27, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club and three other environmental groups sued federal agencies over their decision to reaffirm 42 oil and gas leases authorized during the Trump administration and approve new drilling permits, saying it will damage Navajo cultural sites....

