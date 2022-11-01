Perkins Coie Brings On Emerging Companies Boutique In NYC

By Aebra Coe (November 1, 2022, 9:32 AM EDT) -- Seattle-based Perkins Coie is launching an emerging companies and venture capital practice in New York with the addition of 12 lawyers and six business professionals who make up boutique law firm Kluk Farber Law PLLC, the firm announced Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS