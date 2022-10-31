NJ Updates Model Jury Charges For Atty Malpractice

By Jake Maher (October 31, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court Committee on Model Civil Jury Charges announced updates to a number of model jury charges, bringing the language of those charges into line with the most recent case law, including the first changes to the legal malpractice charges since 1979....

