Willett Bourbon Maker Says 'Cat In The Hat' Labels Infringe TM

By Dorothy Atkins (October 28, 2022, 3:18 PM EDT) -- The maker of Willett bourbon hit a competitor with a trademark infringement suit in Tennessee federal court Thursday, accusing the rival of using a marketing strategy that leverages the "historic significance" of Willett's brand to sell imitation spirits that may also infringe Dr. Seuss' rights to "The Cat in the Hat."...

