Swedish Match Backs Philip Morris' Sweetened $16B Bid

By Dawood Fakhir (October 28, 2022, 11:34 AM BST) -- The board of Swedish Match AB has recommended that its shareholders accept the sweetened all-cash offer of 116 kronor per share from U.S. tobacco giant Philip Morris, which values the tobacco products group at 176 billion Swedish kronor ($16 billion)....

