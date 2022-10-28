Norway Energy Biz Buys Back $1.8B Of Shares In 4th Tranche

By Najiyya Budaly (October 28, 2022, 12:37 PM BST) -- Energy business Equinor said on Friday that it will return approximately $1.83 billion to shareholders from Oct. 31 under the fourth tranche of its $6 billion share buyback program, as the Norwegian company reported an $8 billion rise in third-quarter income....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS