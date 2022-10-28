SPAC Needs More Time For Merger With Semiconductor Firm

By Renee Hickman (October 28, 2022, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company, announced on Friday that its sponsor, Vision Sensing LLC, requested an extension of the amount of time it has to complete its merger with Israeli semiconductor firm Newsight Imaging Ltd....

