Ariz. Co. Barred From Selling Misbranded Supplements

By Jonathan Capriel (October 28, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge has ordered dietary supplement company Global Vitality Inc. to stop manufacturing and selling all its misbranded products after government food regulators discovered a number of quality control failures over the past eight years, with one finished product testing positive for E. coli....

