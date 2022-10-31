Gilead Must Post $14M To Keep Ban On Generic Lexiscan

By Andrew Karpan (October 31, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit told Gilead that the drugmaker will have to post a bond of more than $14 million to keep a temporary injunction in place blocking Pfizer from launching a generic version of the coronary artery test Lexiscan if the company wants to keep the rival test off the market until oral arguments kick off in Gilead's appeal in December. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS