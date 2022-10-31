McDermott Mixes $420M Bourbon Acquisition For Campari

By Dawood Fakhir (October 31, 2022, 5:47 PM GMT) -- Italian spirits group Campari said on Monday that it has reached an agreement to buy an initial 70% stake in Wilderness Trail Distillery for $420 million in a deal built by Benesch Friedlander Coplan and Aronoff LLP and McDermott Will & Emery LLP, as it strengthens its bourbon offerings....

