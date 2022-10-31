Vesta Holdings Hits Ch. 11 In Del. With $125M In Debt

By Jeff Montgomery (October 31, 2022, 10:03 AM EDT) -- National insurance brokerage and wealth management venture Vesta Holdings LLC and two subsidiaries sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware late Sunday, lugging along more than $125 million in secured debt and seeking a company sale led by a prepetition lender stalking horse....

