Time 'Running Out' For Philly Union Figure With Lawyer Woes

By P.J. D'Annunzio (October 31, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Monday told former Philadelphia union leader and political powerhouse John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty that he will appoint counsel to represent Dougherty to get his embezzlement trial moving, as the former head of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98 hasn't found an attorney since his previous counsel withdrew in September....

