Cannabis Co. Just Brands Owes Woman Overtime, Suit Says

By Collin Krabbe (November 1, 2022, 9:32 AM EDT) -- A Florida woman says she was never paid overtime during her roughly four years of employment at cannabis company Just Brands LLC despite regularly working more than 40 hours a week, saying the employer broke labor law by not paying her at least 1.5 times her normal $24-an-hour rate....

