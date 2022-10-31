Pilots' 737 Max Suit Tossed After Failed Recusal Bid

By Linda Chiem (October 31, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge said Monday that pilots have overreached both in their bid to recover damages for their purportedly diminished careers by claiming Boeing duped the international aviation community about the 737 Max jets, and in their repeat attempt to have the judge recuse himself from the case....

