Hillary Clinton Wants Trump Sanctioned For Tossed RICO Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (October 31, 2022, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Hillary Clinton and others targeted by Donald Trump in his recently dismissed racketeering lawsuit asked a Florida federal judge Monday to sanction the former president and his counsel and order them to pay their legal expenses, arguing that Trump and his attorneys "unreasonably and vexatiously multiplied the proceedings" and pursued a meritless suit....

