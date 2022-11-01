TTAB Sets Precedent In Chinese Co.'s Cigarette TM Challenge

By Tiffany Hu (November 1, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has issued new precedent that affirmed the dismissal of a Chinese company's challenge of a "Smokes" brand of hemp cigarettes, rejecting the company's claim that it owns the "family of marks around the wording" of its registration on "Smok."...

