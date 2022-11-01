Hemp Co.'s Ex-President's Employment Suit Must Stay In Arb.

By Irene Spezzamonte (November 1, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The former president of a hemp company cannot avoid arbitrating his breach of contract and wage and hour suit against the business, a North Carolina appeals panel found Tuesday, but still remanding the case back to a superior court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS