Ken Paxton Wins Texas AG Race Despite Legal Woes

By Lauren Castle and Elaine Briseño (November 9, 2022, 2:10 AM EST) -- Texas voters have decided Republican Ken Paxton will keep his job as attorney general, their support undeterred by his ongoing legal troubles that involve charges of fraud and misconduct....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS