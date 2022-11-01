Pa. Justices Say Not To Count Undated Mail Ballots

By Matthew Santoni (November 1, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania told counties to set aside any absentee or mail-in ballots with missing or incorrect dates and leave them uncounted in the upcoming election after the shorthanded court split evenly Tuesday over whether tossing such ballots violated federal law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS