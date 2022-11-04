Kavanaugh May Prove Unlikely SEC Ally In Accountant's Case

By Jessica Corso (November 4, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh may not have proven himself the biggest fan of the administrative state in the past, but an opinion he joined in favor of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seven years ago could prove critical for the agency as it prepares to defend against a challenge to its in-house court on Monday....

