Exec Argues Payments Were Introducer Fees, Not Bribes

By Sophia Dourou (November 2, 2022, 6:29 PM GMT) -- The former director of an officer refurbishing business argued at trial on Wednesday that he simply accepted legitimate referral commissions, not the bribes prosecutors have accused him of taking to skew a bidding process for "fit-out" contracts in favor of his old company....

