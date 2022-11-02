4 Firms Rep Climate Mitigation-Focused JV's $1.8B Forest Buy

By Charlie Innis (November 2, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A joint venture between Anew Climate and an Oak Hill Advisors-led investor consortium has acquired a 1.7-million-acre portfolio of timberlands with an eye towards climate issues, in one of multiple deals that together are worth about $1.8 billion and were guided by four law firms....

