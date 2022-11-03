Compliance Considerations After OCC Ups Fintech Scrutiny

By Jon Langlois, Max Bonici and Marisa Perfetti (November 3, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency recently noted bank-fintech partnerships as a key element of its fiscal year 2023 bank supervision operating plan,[1] putting both OCC-supervised depository institutions and fintech companies looking to partner with them on notice that their relationships and activities will draw attention during OCC examinations....

