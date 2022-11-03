Trump Wants To Block NY AG From Seeing Revocable Trust

By Carolina Bolado (November 2, 2022, 11:49 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump sued New York Attorney General Letitia James in Florida on Wednesday, asking for an injunction barring her from exercising any authority over the revocable trust that was named as a defendant in James' $250 million fraud suit against the former president....

