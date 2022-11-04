GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Michele Gorman (November 4, 2022, 2:17 PM EDT) -- A GOP senator said investor research firms are "stonewalling" his investigation into how they calculate the financial risks of companies' ESG policies, and the Financial Reporting Council said its assessment of 100 U.K. companies showed many fall short of the governance disclosures the regulator sought....

